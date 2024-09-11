Fionnán Lynch, Kilfountain, Dingle
Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle on Friday evening from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Remains to arrive St. Mary's Church, Dingle on Saturday morning where the Requiem Mass for Fionnán Lynch will take place at 11am followed by interment in St. Brendan's Cemetery, Dingle.
