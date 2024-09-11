Fionnán Lynch, Kilfountain, Dingle

Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle on Friday evening from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Remains to arrive St. Mary's Church, Dingle on Saturday morning where the Requiem Mass for Fionnán Lynch will take place at 11am followed by interment in St. Brendan's Cemetery, Dingle.