Advertisement

Fionnán Lynch

Sep 11, 2024 16:21 By receptionradiokerry
Fionnán Lynch

Fionnán Lynch, Kilfountain, Dingle

Reposing at O'Connor's Funeral Home, Dingle on Friday evening from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Advertisement

Remains to arrive St. Mary's Church, Dingle on Saturday morning where the Requiem Mass for Fionnán Lynch will take place at 11am followed by interment in St. Brendan's Cemetery, Dingle.

Leave condolence
Share this article
RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus