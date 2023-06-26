Man who died in mid-Kerry road crash was All-Ireland winning captain

The man who died in a road crash in mid-Kerry yesterday afternoon has been named locally.

Danny Cahill was killed when the car he was driving collided with another car in Kilbonnane, Beaufort, just after one o’clock yesterday afternoon.

He was the captain of the Kerry minor football team which won the All-Ireland Championship in 1988.

A man in his late teens, who was driving the other car, was in a critical condition at University Hospital Kerry yesterday evening.

Gardaí are still appealing for any witnesses to come forward.