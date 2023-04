A man has been taken to hospital following an incident in Killarney this morning.

Gardaí and the fire service were alerted at 7 o’clock following a report of potential serious injuries to a man.

It was on New Street, close to the junction with Main Street and High Street.

Advertisement

No serious injuries were reported, but a man was taken by ambulance to hospital for treatment.

New Street had been closed for a time but has reopened to traffic.