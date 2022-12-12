Advertisement
News

Man still held at Tralee garda station in connection with murder of Thomas Dooley

Dec 12, 2022 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Man still held at Tralee garda station in connection with murder of Thomas Dooley Man still held at Tralee garda station in connection with murder of Thomas Dooley
Share this article

A man is still being held at Tralee garda station in connection with the fatal assault of Thomas Dooley in Tralee in October.

 

43-year-old Thomas Dooley was fatally stabbed at Rath Cemetery on October 5th, while attending a funeral with his wife and four of his children.

Advertisement

 

Gardaí arrested a 35-year-old man yesterday evening at an address in Cork City, as part of the ongoing investigation into Mr Dooley’s murder.

 

Advertisement

He is still detained at Tralee garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, and gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

 

The man is the eighth person to be arrested by gardai investigating the murder of Mr Dooley.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus