Man still held at Tralee garda station in connection with murder of Thomas Dooley

A man is still being held at Tralee garda station in connection with the fatal assault of Thomas Dooley in Tralee in October.
43-year-old Thomas Dooley was fatally stabbed at Rath Cemetery on October 5th, while attending a funeral with his wife and four of his children.
Gardaí arrested a 35-year-old man yesterday evening at an address in Cork City, as part of the ongoing investigation into Mr Dooley’s murder.
He is still detained at Tralee garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, and gardaí say investigations are ongoing.
The man is the eighth person to be arrested by gardai investigating the murder of Mr Dooley.