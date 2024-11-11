Man sentenced to six years in prison with last 18 months suspended for South Kerry explosives and firearms possession

A man has been sentenced to six years in prison for the possession of firearms and explosives in South Kerry.

63-year-old Ivan Gilder of Gerha North, Blackwater, Sneem appeared before Judge Sinead Behan at Tralee Circuit Court for sentencing today.

He had previously pleaded guilty to seven charges in relation to the discover on March 27th 2021, under the Offences Against the State and the Criminal Justice Acts.

Ivan Gilder previously pleaded guilty to possession of a 12-gauge shotgun, which he had not got in his possession or under his control for lawful purpose.

He also admitted to possession of a pipe bomb, and possession of an explosive black powder in suspicious circumstances.

He confirmed he made an explosive white powder, and made a radio-controlled, multi-channel pyrotechnic initiator and a control transmitter for that device.

He also admitted to making an improvised electric match, and possession of 367 rounds of ammunition, and 86 shotgun cartridges.

Defending barrister Katie O’Connell told the court that Mr Gilder has PTSD and trauma from the past which still affects him.

The court heard Mr Gilder lives remotely in a rural part of the county and has a keen interest in bomb making as a hobby.

The probation report outlined that he showed a worrying lack of insight into the seriousness of the actions.

In sentencing, Judge Sinead Behan considered the nature and quantity of firearms and ajudged Mr Gilder is a high risk of reoffending.

She noted mitigating factors that he was compliant and cooperative with Gardaí and that he had attempted to engaged with Kerry County Council for social housing.

Judge Behan sentenced Mr Gilder to six years in prison, with the final 18 months suspended for five years, subject to engagement with the South Kerry Community Health team upon release; and to liaise with the councils housing team.

The sentence is to run concurrently for the charges and is backdated to June 20th this year.