Man remanded in custody in connection to Dingle assault

A man has been remanded in custody in connection with the assault of a woman in Dingle.

Blake Sheridan, from Carrigtwohill, Co. Cork, appeared via video link in Tralee District Court today, he is also charged with the unauthorised taking of a vehicle in Dingle.

It’s alleged both incidents occurred in the early hours of last Sunday.

Solicitor Padraig O’Connell asked the court to grant his client bail for treatment at Talbot Lodge, Cork. Judge David Waters denied the application, pending directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The 31-year-old has been remanded in custody, to appear before a special sitting of Tralee District Court on Monday.