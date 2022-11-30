Advertisement
News

Man remanded in custody in connection to Dingle assault

Nov 30, 2022 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Man remanded in custody in connection to Dingle assault Man remanded in custody in connection to Dingle assault
Share this article

A man has been remanded in custody in connection with the assault of a woman in Dingle.

Blake Sheridan, from Carrigtwohill, Co. Cork, appeared via video link in Tralee District Court today, he is also charged with the unauthorised taking of a vehicle in Dingle.

It’s alleged both incidents occurred in the early hours of last Sunday.

Advertisement

Solicitor Padraig O’Connell asked the court to grant his client bail for treatment at Talbot Lodge, Cork. Judge David Waters denied the application, pending directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The 31-year-old has been remanded in custody, to appear before a special sitting of Tralee District Court on Monday.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus