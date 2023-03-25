Man released without charge this morning in Baby John murder investigation

Gardaí have released without charge a man who was arrested in connection with the 1984 murder of a baby whose body was found in South Kerry.

The man, who's in his 60s, was released this morning. A file will be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

He had been questioned in Listowel Garda Station.

Last evening, a woman in her 50s who was also arrested on suspicion of murder, was released without charge from Castleisland Garda Station.

They had been arrested on Thursday in relation to the death of a baby boy who was found on White Strand, near Cahersiveen on April 14th, 1984.

The new born had been stabbed 28 times.

His identity has never been established.

The child was given the name 'John' and was buried in Holy Cross Cemetery, Cahersiveen.

Gardaí say the investigation into the death of Baby John is continuing.