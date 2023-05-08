Advertisement
Man presents himself to Listowel gardaí after search launched for missing driver of crashed car

May 8, 2023 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Man presents himself to Listowel gardaí after search launched for missing driver of crashed car
The driver of a car which was found crashed in North Kerry last night has presented himself to gardaí.

At around 10pm, gardaí and emergency services attended the scene in Ballinruddery, Listowel.

A car had struck a tree and gone over the ditch.

Ballybunion Coast Guard, the ambulance and fire services, Ballybunion Sea and Cliff Rescue, and Shannon Rescue Helicopter 115 were part of the searches that took place last night and then resumed this morning.

At around 8am, a man in his 30s presented himself at Listowel Garda Station and said he had been driving the vehicle.

He is being treated at University Hospital Kerry for minor injuries.

Gardaí are continuing to investigate the circumstances that led to the crash.

