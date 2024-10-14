Advertisement
Man pleads guilty to manslaughter of Tralee father and daughter

Oct 14, 2024 17:26 By radiokerrynews
A man has pleaded guilty to killing a father and his five-year-old daughter who died during a house fire in Tralee more than 12 years ago.

37-year-old Philip Griffin, of no fixed abode but originally from Tralee, appeared before the Central Criminal Court where he was arraigned on two charges that he murdered Anthony and Nadine O'Brien at Killeen Heights on May 12th, 2012.

Speaking via videolink from prison, Philip Griffin replied not guilty to murder but guilty to manslaughter to each charge.

Roisin Lacey, senior counsel for the Director of Public Prosecutions, said the manslaughter pleas are accepted.

Ms Lacey said a third charge relating to starting the fire will not be pursued.

Members of Anthony and Nadine O'Brien's family were in the Central Criminal Court in Dublin to hear Philip Griffin's plea.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott requested a probation report and victim impact statements for a sentencing hearing to be held on December 16th.

