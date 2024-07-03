Advertisement
Man injured following incident involving bull in North Kerry

Jul 3, 2024 17:08 By radiokerrynews
Man injured following incident involving bull in North Kerry
Radio Kerry understands a man has been injured in North Kerry in an incident involving a bull.

The incident happened earlier today near Tarbert.

The man, who's understood to be a farmer, is being treated for injuries.

