Man further remanded in custody in relation to Rath murder

Dec 7, 2022 13:12 By radiokerrynews
A Killarney man has been further remanded in custody in relation to a violent incident in Rath Cemetery on October 5th.

35 year old Patrick Dooley, with an address at Arbutus Grove, Killarney is facing charges in relation to the murder of his brother Thomas Dooley.

Thomas Dooley, who lived in Ballyspillane, Killarney died following an assault at a funeral in Rath Cemetery, Tralee. His wife Siobhan was also injured in the same incident.

Patrick Dooley was remanded in custody to appear again before Tralee District Court on December 21st via video link.

It's expected that the book of evidence will be served at this time.

 

