Man further remanded in custody in relation to North Kerry manslaughter

Aug 9, 2024 13:49 By radiokerrynews
Man further remanded in custody in relation to North Kerry manslaughter
A man has been further remanded in custody in connection with a fatal stabbing in North Kerry in May.

35-year-old Kieran Brady of Upper Athea Co Limerick, appeared before Tralee District Court charged with the manslaughter of Gerard Kennelly.

Mr  Kennelly, who was in his mid 30s, was found with fatal injuries in the early hours of Monday May 27th, in Knockanure village; he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Mr Brady was further remanded in custody in relation to the charge.

He will appear again before Tralee District Court via-video link on August 22nd, for DPP directions.

