Man further remanded in custody in relation to North Kerry machete incident

A North Kerry man has been further remanded in custody in relation to the alleged production of a machete in the course of a dispute with gardaí.

33-year-old Killian Kirby of 61 Kilcaragh, Lixnaw appeared before Judge David Waters via video link at Tralee District Court this morning.

He faces nine charges relating to the incident which occured in Rylane, Duagh last week.

It’s alleged that on the evening of Monday July 8th, Killian Kirby took, without consent of the owner, a Hitachi digger and caused extensive damage to a property occupied by members of his family.

He’s also accused of criminal damage, burglary offences and the possession of around €6,000 worth of cocaine, subject to analysis.

It’s also alleged Mr Kirby produced a machete and iron bars in a threatening manner towards gardaí on two separate occasions as they tried to arrest him.

He appeared before Tralee District Court via video link from Cork Prison and when asked to confirm his name, introduced himself as James Kirby.

His solicitor, Brendan Ahern was asked by Judge David Waters to clarify, before Mr Kirby confirmed his name as Killian James Kirby.

Mr Kirby interrupted the sitting on a number of occasions before the court was forced to mute the video link.

Judge Waters heard that new matters in relation to the incident were not yet ready.

He further remanded Mr Kirby in custody to appear in person for a hearing and the book of evidence to be served, before a special sitting of Tralee District Court on July 22nd.

Mr Kirby responded by shouting expletives to the court before the video link was dropped.