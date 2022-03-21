Advertisement
News

Man further remanded in custody in connection with attempted Killarney Post Office robbery

Mar 21, 2022 13:03 By radiokerrynews
Man further remanded in custody in connection with attempted Killarney Post Office robbery Man further remanded in custody in connection with attempted Killarney Post Office robbery
Share this article

A man has been further remanded in custody in connection with the attempted robbery of Killarney Post Office.

35-year-old Roy Mooney, of no fixed abode, was before Tralee District Court last Wednesday.

He's also charged with the theft of a mechanically propelled vehicle and the theft of a shotgun.

Advertisement

The attempted robbery happened in the post office on New Street, Killarney on February 18th.

Mr Mooney was remanded in custody to appear before Tralee District Court via video link on Wednesday of next week.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus