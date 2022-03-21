Man further remanded in custody in connection with attempted Killarney Post Office robbery

A man has been further remanded in custody in connection with the attempted robbery of Killarney Post Office.

35-year-old Roy Mooney, of no fixed abode, was before Tralee District Court last Wednesday.

He's also charged with the theft of a mechanically propelled vehicle and the theft of a shotgun.

The attempted robbery happened in the post office on New Street, Killarney on February 18th.

Mr Mooney was remanded in custody to appear before Tralee District Court via video link on Wednesday of next week.