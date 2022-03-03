Man further remanded in custody in connection to attempted Killarney Post Office burglary

A man has been further remanded in custody after being charged with the attempted robbery of Killarney Post Office.

35-year-old Roy Mooney, of no fixed abode, was before Tralee District Court.

He is also charged with the theft of a mechanically propelled vehicle and the theft of a shotgun.

The attempted robbery in question happened in the post office on New Street in Killarney on February 18th.

A man entered the building with a double barrell shotgun which he pointed at two members of staff, threatening them and demanding money

The book of evidence included CCTV, several witness statements and a confession.

At an earlier sitting of Tralee District Court, Mr Mooney’s solicitor Brendan Ahern said that he owed money to certain people which led to a breakdown and that he suffers from mental health issues.

Sergeant Miriam Mulhall Nolan said the gardaí were awaiting direction from the Director of Public Prosecutions which could take up to eight weeks.

The accused is facing up to 14 years in prison, if convicted.

Judge David Waters remanded Mr Mooney in custody until March 16th when he will appear before Tralee District Court via videolink.