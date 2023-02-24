Man found guilty of 16 counts of sexual assault on a protected person at Tralee Circuit Criminal Court

A man in his 70s has been found guilty of 16 counts of sexual assault on a protected person at Tralee Circuit Criminal Court.

The man, who can't be named in order to protect the identity of his victim, had pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The offences against the female took place on dates between October 2016 and July 2018 in Kerry.

The court heard evidence that the accused had befriended a family member of the female and then sexually assaulted the complainant on multiple occasions.

The jury returned its verdict this afternoon and found the man guilty on all 16 charges.

He was remanded in custody to be sentenced at Tralee Circuit Court on March 14th.

Judge Catherine Staines thanked the jury for their service, in what she described as a difficult case, and excused them from jury service for the next three years.