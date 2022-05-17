Man dies following road traffic accident in Tralee

Gardai have confirmed that a man has died following a road accident in Tralee this afternoon.

The man, believed to be in his 50s, is understood to have collided with a wall while driving a motor bike at the entrance to the Springfield Estate in Ballyvelly.

It happened just after 4 o'clock and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardai, an ambulance and a fire crew remain at the scene and the accident is being investigated by the Garda Road Policing Unit at Castleisland.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact Gardai in Tralee.