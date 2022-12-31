Man charged in connection with hit and run which injured Kerry native

A 33-year-old man has appeared before a west Cork court in connection with a hit and run, which has left a 65-year-old man in a critical condition in hospital.

The victim is Paudie Palmer, a GAA commentator on Cork radio station C103, who originally hails from Templenoe in South Kerry.

Bohdan Bezverkhyi of Rigsdale House, Rigsdale, Ballinhassig, Co Cork was before Bandon District Court this afternoon, where he was charged in relation with the incident, which happened near Innishannon on Thursday morning.

The court heard Mr Bezverkhyi was charged with failing to offer assistance at the scene of the crash to the injured party, Paudie Palmer.

He was also charged with failing to report the crash, failing to keep his vehicle at the scene, and failing to stop his vehicle.

He was remanded in custody to appear before Bandon District Court again on January 5th.