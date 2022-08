A man aged in his 50s has been arrested on suspicion of murder as part of the investigation into the death of a woman in Killarney.

The body of Miriam Burns, who was in her mid-70s, was discovered in her home in Ardshanavooly around lunchtime yesterday.

The man is currently being detained at Killarney Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Advertisement

An Garda Síochána says it has no further comment at this time.