A man has been arrested in connection with the attempted armed robbery of Killarney Post Office.

Last Friday morning, a man entered a business premises on New Street armed with a shotgun, demanded money and threatened the staff.

He left the scene with nothing and was driven away in a black Toyota car.

Gardaí have arrested a man in his 30s and he is currently being detained at Killarney Garda Station.

Gardaí say their investigations are ongoing.