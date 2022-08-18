Man arrested in connection to Killarney murder due to be charged or released within hour

The man arrested in connection with the murder of Miriam Burns in Killarney is due to be charged or released in the next hour.

A man in his 50s has been detained at Killarney Garda Station since Tuesday.

Gardaí searched two areas in Killarney yesterday afternoon in a bid to locate clothing and material they believe is connected to Ms Burns’ death.

It’s understood the man who was arrested on Tuesday was known to the victim and was helping gardaí carrying out those searches.

Gardaí had 24 hours to question the man, however time also must be added to give the arrested a chance for breaks and for any medical examinations.

The suspect is currently being interviewed for a fourth time and it’s expected that he will be either charged or released by 1.40pm today.

Miriam Burns, who was in her 70s, was discovered with unexplained injuries in her home in Ardshanavooley on Monday.