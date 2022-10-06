Man arrested following fatal stabbing in Tralee

A man in his 30s has been arrested by Gardaí investigating a fatal assault in Tralee yesterday.

Thomas Dooley, who was from Killarney, died in the attack, while his wife, Siobhan, was seriously injured.

It happened before 12 noon at Rath Cemetery, where a funeral had been taking place.

Gardaí have confirmed that a man in his 30s has been arrested, following yesterday’s killing at Rath Cemetery in Tralee.

He was arrested in the early hours of this morning in Cork, and is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Tralee Garda Station.

The victim of the fatal stabbing has been named locally as Thomas Dooley, who was aged in his 40s and from Hazelwood Drive in Killarney.

His wife, Siobhan, was seriously injured in the attack, which happened at around 12 noon yesterday at Rath Cemetery, where a funeral had been taking place.

She’s still being treated in University Hospital Kerry with non-life threatening injuries.

State Pathologist, Dr Sally Anne Collis is expected to carry out a post-mortem examination on Mr Dooley’s body at UHK later this morning.

A Garda family liaison officer has been appointed.

The investigation is ongoing and gardai say at least 100 people attended the funeral yesterday morning; interviews with the mourners began yesterday.

Gardaí continue to appeal for witnesses to come forward, and for any person with camera footage to make it available to them.

Anyone with information can contact the incident room at Tralee Garda Station on 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.