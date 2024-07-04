Man arrested following alleged assault in West Limerick

A man has been arrested following an alleged assault in West Limerick.
Gardaí responded to reports of an assault at a property in Athea yesterday.
A man was arrested at the scene.
Gardaí say their investigations are ongoing.
