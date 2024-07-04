Advertisement
News

Man arrested following alleged assault in West Limerick

Jul 4, 2024 08:07 By radiokerrynews
Man arrested following alleged assault in West Limerick
Share this article

A man has been arrested following an alleged assault in West Limerick.

Gardaí responded to reports of an assault at a property in Athea yesterday.

A man was arrested at the scene.

Advertisement

Gardaí say their investigations are ongoing.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Knocknagoshel man sent forward for alleged sexual messages with fictional child
Advertisement
No winner of last night's Lotto jackpot worth €2 million
Man accused of brother's murder in Castleisland taking bail application to High Court
Advertisement

Recommended

Knocknagoshel man sent forward for alleged sexual messages with fictional child
No winner of last night's Lotto jackpot worth €2 million
Historical victory for Cavendish
Celtic want Idah on permanent deal
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus