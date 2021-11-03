Man arrested after barricading himself into house in Abbeyfeale

A man was arrested after barricading himself into a house in Limerick last night.

Armed gardai were called to the scene in Main Street, Abbeyfeale.

At 6:45 last evening, gardaí were called to an incident at a house on Main Street, Abbeyfeale. A man in his 30s had barricaded himself into the house with access to weapons, such as domestic knives and tools, however, there were no firearms present.

Advertisement

The man was threatening self-harm and harm to any person who entered. Garda negotiators and the armed support units from Limerick and Cork travelled to the town near the Kerry border.

At 10pm, the man was arrested, was medically assessed at the scene and was taken to Henry Street Garda station, Limerick. Gardaí are investigating both the incident itself and the build-up to the incident.

All traffic restrictions have been lifted through Abbeyfeale.