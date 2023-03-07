Man appears in court charged with murder of Killarney pensioner

A man appeared in court this afternoon charged with the murder of a Killarney pensioner last August.

Billy Burns, of no fixed abode, appeared before Judge David Waters at Killarney District Court.

He is charged with the murder of 75-year-old Mrs Miriam Burns at 45 Ardshanavooley on a date between the 12th and 15 of August 2022.

Evidence of arrest, charge and caution was given to the court by Detective Sgt Michael Quirke of Killarney Garda Station.

Det Sgt Quirke told the court that he arrested Billy Burns at 12.45pm this afternoon at Church Street in Tralee.

The accused replied 'no comment' to the charge.

Judge Waters remanded Mr Burns in custody to appear before Tralee District Court tomorrow via video link.

Solicitor for the accused Padraig O'Connell told the court there would be a bail application to the high court.

He asked that the accused receive psychological assessment which the judge granted.

He also presented a statement of means as part of an application for free legal aid.