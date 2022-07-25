Man and woman dead following Adare crash

Gardaí have confirmed a man and woman died in a crash outside Adare last night.

It happened on the N21 dual carriageway on the approach from Limerick towards Adare, in the townland of Ballycarrane, Patrickswell.

The collision involving a van and a car occurred at 9.25 last night.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and dash-cam footage; and Kerry motorists may be of assistance as many would have been travelling home from the match on this road.

The occupants of the car, a man and woman both aged in their 30s, were pronounced deceased at the scene; their bodies have been removed to University Hospital Limerick.

The occupants of the van, a man and woman in their 20s and a male infant, were taken to hospital for treatment, but are believed to be uninjured.

The road remains closed for a forensic examination, with diversions in place.

Kerry motorists travelling home from the match in Dublin would have been travelling on this section of road, just beyond the motorway.

Gardaí are appealing to them and anyone else who may have witnessed the collision or who may have dash cam footage, to contact them at Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.