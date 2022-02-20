Man airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after rally accident in Castleisland

A man in his 20s has been airlifted to hospital with serious injuries after a rally accident in Castleisland.

The single vehicle collision happened at approximately 3pm during the Killarney & District Motor Club Forestry Rally at Mount Eagle in Castleisland.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene, and the event was stopped to deal with the incident.

The driver of the car, a man in his 20s, was taken by air ambulance to Cork University Hospital with serious injuries.

There was one passenger in the car, also a man in his 20s, who was taken to Cork University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí say they’re engaging with the relevant agencies in relation to the matter.