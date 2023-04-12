Man accused of swinging knife in alleged morning rush-hour attack in Tralee

A Tralee man accused of swinging a knife at someone shouted, “You’re all corrupt” on a video link to Tralee District Court.

Anthony O’Donovan, of 10a Pembroke Street, Tralee, appeared at Tralee District Court via video link from Cork Prison.

The court heard that the DPP has not given directions in Mr O’Donovan’s case yet.

At this point, Judge David Waters asked the state to outline how severe the alleged offences are, so he could decide whether to accept or refuse jurisdiction.

For more serious matters, judges in the District Court can refuse jurisdiction in order for the defendant to be tried in a higher court.

It’s alleged that Mr O’Donovan carried out an unprovoked attack on a person in the area of The Mall in Tralee shortly before 9am on the 8th of February this year.

The court heard that Mr O’Donovan also allegedly produced a knife and swung it at the person, and it would have connected had the person not moved back.

The court was told the alleged incident was seen on CCTV footage from the area, but the knife was never recovered.

Judge David Waters refused jurisdiction upon hearing the severity of the alleged offence, and remanded Mr O’Donovan in continuing custody for two weeks.

He will appear before Tralee District Court again on April 26th for the book of evidence to be served.

After his case had been heard, Mr O’Donovan could be heard shouting a number of things to the court while still on the video link, including, “You are all corrupt down there”.

Mr O’Donovan was eventually escorted away from the video link by a prison officer.