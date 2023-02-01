Man accused of stabbing five people in Hotel Killarney remanded in custody

A man accused of stabbing five people with a knife in Hotel Killarney on New Year’s Night has been further remanded in custody.

Fouad Mekhazni, with an address of Room 1094 at Hotel Killarney but originally from Algeria, appeared at Tralee District Court this morning.

Mr Mekhazni appeared via video link from Cork Prison, while an interpreter translated proceedings in court.

Mr Mekhazni is charged with one count of violent disorder, and one count of producing an article capable of inflicting serious injury.

These related to an alleged incident of violent disorder in Hotel Killarney, which is operating as a temporary direct provision centre, on the night of January 1st.

Tralee District Court previously heard that Mr Mekhazni struck five people with the knife he produced on the night, all of whom suffered stab wounds, and one of whom had a partially amputated finger.

The court was told today that the book of evidence against Mr Mekhazni is still not available.

Judge David Waters remanded him in custody to appear again at Tralee District Court on February 15th.

Representing Mr Mekhazni, solicitor Brendan Ahern said his client’s bail application is before the High Court tomorrow, and there is an issue with confirming his identity.

The seven other men who were charged with alleged offences relating to the same incident in Hotel Killarney, are due to appear before Killarney District Court next week.