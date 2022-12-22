Man accused of raping woman in Tralee remanded for two weeks

A man accused of raping and assaulting a woman in the Tralee area has been remanded in custody for two weeks.

The man cannot be named to protect the identity of the victim, who is known to him.

The charges relate to an incident which allegedly occurred in the town last weekend.

Advertisement

The accused faces four charges; two rape charges, false imprisonment, and assault causing harm, all of the same person.

It’s alleged the accused met the complainant after she had been socialising in the town, and walked with her to a secluded location in the town, where the alleged offences took place.

Giving evidence at Tralee District Court yesterday, Garda David O’Donovan told the court the accused threatened to kill the complainant during the alleged incident, leaving her in fear for her life.

Advertisement

Judge David Waters refused the man bail, and he appeared in court via video link from Cork Prison this morning.

The state said it did not have the book of evidence prepared.

He was remanded in custody in Cork Prison to appear again at Tralee District Court via video link on January 4th.