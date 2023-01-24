Man accused of raping woman in Tralee area further remanded

A man accused of raping a woman in the Tralee area has been further remanded in custody.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the alleged victim’s identity, faces four charges including rape and false imprisonment.

The alleged offences took place the weekend before Christmas, and Tralee District Court was told the book of evidence is not ready yet.

The court was previously told the man threatened to kill the complainant during the alleged incident, which left her in fear for her life.

Judge David Waters remanded the man in custody at Cork Prison, to appear again at Tralee District Court via video link on February 1st, as he was refused bail in the High Court.