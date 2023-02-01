Majority of Kerry children between 5 and 11 have not had Covid vaccinations

A minority of children aged between 5 and 11 in Kerry have had their primary course of Covid vaccinations.

That's according to figures released by the Central Statistics Office.

The statistics show that at the end of last year, the percentages who received a vaccination schedule, ranged from 25% in the Corca Dhuibhne local elctoral area, to 17% in Kenmare.

(The figures show that COVID-19 Booster 2 rates increased in all Local Electoral Areas in Ireland in December 2022.)

Figures released from the CSO, show that at the end of last year - in the Kenmare local electoral area, 17% of children aged 5 to 11 received their primary course of vaccinations.

The LEA with the highest rate of the primary course of vaccines in the age category was in Corca Dhuibhne, with 25%. There was a 19% uptake in Castleisland and Listowel, while Tralee and Killarney both recorded 18%.

In each of Kerry’s LEA’s, there was a 2% monthly percentage point increase in booster 2 rates - these are individuals who have completed a primary course and also received their first and second booster.

Corca Dhuibhne recorded the highest monthly percentage increase in Booster 3 rates - with 7% recorded. Booster 3 rates are individuals who have completed a primary course of vaccines and have received their first, second, and third booster.

There was a 6% rate increase recorded in Listowel and Kenmare, a 5% monthly rise in the booster 3 category in Castleisland and Tralee MD’s, while Killarney recorded a 4% rate increase in the category.

Nationally, 85 per cent of Irish employees have completed a primary course of Covid vaccinations.

That includes 99 per cent of staff who work in human and social work, public administration and defence.

The next highest sector is education, at 97 per cent.

9 in 10 Irish employees have received one booster vaccine.