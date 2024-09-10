Advertisement
Major shortage of accommodation in Ballybunion for Listowel Race Week

Sep 10, 2024 13:18 By radiokerrynews
Major shortage of accommodation in Ballybunion for Listowel Race Week
There's a major shortage of accommodation in Ballybunion for Listowel Race Week, according to the town's tourist office.

With the harvest meeting due to begin on September 22nd, there's currently no available beds in the town itself, with all accommodation booked out months ago.

Joanne Stack from the Ballybunion Tourist Office says the phone is constantly ringing this week, with race goers looking for somewhere to stay.

While there ARE places to stay on the outskirts of the town - and in nearby villages - she says most callers only want somewhere within walking distance of pubs and restaurants:

Anyone who's willing to offer accommodation during Listowel Races is asked to call the tourist office on (068) 25555.

