The major search operation to find missing hiker Sebastian Jaworski has been wound down for the night.

It's a week since the 46-year-old was last seen on the summit of Mount Brandon last Sunday afternoon.

Irish Coast Guard helicopters based at Shannon and Waterford, as well as units from Dingle, Glenderry and Iveragh assisted the search today, which is being coordinated by An Garda Siochana.

Over 50 volunteers from Kerry Mountain Rescue took part in today's search.

Northerly winds on the mountain today made the search difficult.

A decision will be made later today as to whether weather conditions and volunteer availability will make a search possible tomorrow.

Anyone who may have seen Mr Jaworski on the hill or around the general Brandon area or since Sunday afternoon is asked to contact Dingle Garda Station on 066 9151522.