Major report of development of South Kerry Social Enterprise sector will be launched

A major report relating to the development of the social enterprise sector in South Kerry will be launched next week (March 14th).

The report is authorised by South Kerry Development Partnership (SKDP) and funded through the LEADER programme.

It's hoped to provide a strong development to the Community Enterprise industry.

Advertisement

SKDP Enterprise Officer Clare O’Shea says it’s the key step in the proposed development of the sector in South Kerry as it provides an overview of the industry.

It’ll be launched at a social enterprise networking event in Listry on March 14th.

To register for the event contact Clare O’Shea on 087 3567874 or [email protected]