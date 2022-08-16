Major pollution incident in River Laune being investigated

There's a large amount of sewerage visible in a Mid-Kerry river which is causing a serious health hazard to both humans and fish.

That’s according to Fianna Fail councillor Michael Cahill who says the pollution occurred on the River Laune near Killorglin.

Councillor Cahill is asking people to stay out of the water until the source of the leakage is identified and rectified by Kerry County Council.

Advertisement

Inland Fisheries Ireland has confirmed its aware of the report and is currently investigating the matter.

The organisation, which protects and conserves Ireland's inland fisheries and sea angling resources, is encouraging anyone with information about the incident, to contact its confidential 24-hour hotline number on 0818 34 74 24.