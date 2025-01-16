Advertisement
Major garda checkpoints results in arrests and vehicle detainments

Jan 16, 2025 13:19 By radiokerrynews
Major garda checkpoints results in arrests and vehicle detainments
Gardaí in Kerry detected multiple offences recently which resulted in two arrests and the detainment of two vehicles.

The Roads Policing Team conducted a multi-agency checkpoint with the Health and Safety Authority and the Road Safety Authority along the N22 Killarney to Cork road.

Two people were arrested on suspicion of drug driving while two vehicles were detained for failing to show valid insurance discs.

Nationally, An Garda Síochána have been targeting drivers who are using their phones while driving which has resulted in 60 fixed charge notices being issued.

 

 

