A person who bought a National Lottery ticket in South Kerry has won nearly €37,000.

Fogarty’s Centra in Waterville has been notified that it sold a ticket which matched five numbers plus the bonus in last Saturday’s draw.

149 tickets across the country matched five plus the bonus, resulting in a windfall of €36,687 each. The numbers drawn were 2, 9, 16, 30, 37, 40 and the bonus number was 23.