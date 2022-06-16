Local residents lodge appeal against proposed housing development in Killarney

Local residents have lodged an appeal to An Bord Pleanála against a proposed housing development in Killarney.

Last month, Kerry County Council granted planning permission for eighteen residential units in Fossa.

The proposed development, by O'Siochan Holdings, is to comprise twelve apartments and six houses.

Five people, who are appealing the planning permission, say the concerns of local residents were not taken into account when considering the development.

The appellents, who live in direct proximity to the site, say their amenities and properties will be affected by the housing development.