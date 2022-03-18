Advertisement
Local Councillor calls for Reverse Vending Scheme to be implemented in Kerry

Mar 18, 2022 14:03 By radiokerrynews
Fianna Fáil Cllr Michael Cahill. Photo by Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus LTD
A mid-Kerry Councillor has again called on the Minister for the Environment to roll out the National Reverse Vending Scheme in Kerry.

The scheme works through offering a cash payment or voucher to anyone depositing glass, plastic or aluminum containers.

Cllr Michael Cahill says the scheme could be of great benefit to both business and the environment.

Mr Cahill has also requested Kerry County Council to engage with the Multinational Supermarket Chains in the county with a view to carrying out a Reverse Vending Machines Pilot Scheme.

 

 

