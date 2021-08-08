Live events programme launched to revive Tralee music scene

A programme of live events for the next two months has been launched to revive the Tralee music scene.

Tralee Music Re:vival has been officially launched, with live events planned across the town over August and September.

The main event of the programme is Re:Gig, in which six local bands will play over three evenings between August 26-28th on a temporary stage in Pearse Park.

People will also be treated to classical music, art exhibitions and live busking sessions over the course of August and September.

Full details and tickets for events are available here.