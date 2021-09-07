Advertisement
Listowel man charged with dangerous driving causing death sent forward for trial

Sep 7, 2021 17:09 By radiokerrynews
Listowel man charged with dangerous driving causing death sent forward for trial
The case of a Listowel man charged with dangerous driving causing death has been forwarded to the circuit court.

28-year-old Stephen Dillon of The Cottage, Gortacloghane, Listowel was before Killarney District Court today, where the book of evidence was served.Aisling O’Brien reports. Stephen Dillon is charged with dangerous driving causing the death of one person and serious bodily harm to another.

He had been remanded on bail after being charged last month.

Dymphna Wynne, who was in her 80s, and from Flesk Grove, Killarney, died in the crash at Doonryan, Killarney, also known as Lawlor’s Cross, on January 12th this year.

The book of evidence was served today in Killarney District Court. Judge Joanne Carroll remanded Mr Dillion on continuing bail subject to conditions and ordered interviews given to gardaí by the accused be forwarded to the defence solicitor Pat Mann.

Mr Dillon will appear at the next sitting of Tralee Circuit Court.

