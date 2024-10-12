Advertisement
Listowel man called to Inner Bar

Oct 12, 2024 13:21 By radiokerrynews
Listowel man called to Inner Bar
A Listowel man has been called to the Inner Bar.

Barrister Anthony Hanrahan from Listowel was one of sixteen members of the Bar of Ireland who took silk at the Supreme Court this week.

The Chief Justice, Hon Mr. Justice Donal O’Donnell granted Patents of Precedence to Mr Hanrahan, conferring him with the status of senior counsel.

The Bar of Ireland calls members to the Inner Bar in recognition of their specialist skills, legal expertise, professional achievements, and contributions to the legal community.

Senior counsel are entrusted with more complex and high-profile cases, and can be identified by their silk robes.

Mr Anthony Hanrahan SC specialises in extradition law and immigration and asylum law.

There are now 389 senior counsel at the Bar of Ireland, of which 21% are female.

 

