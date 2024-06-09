Listowel LEA Count 6: Independent John O'Sullivan eliminated

Independent candidate John O’Sullivan has been eliminated after count six in the Listowel Local Electoral Area.

His 500 votes will now be redistributed between the remaining five candidates who are in the hunt for the final three seats in the constituency.

The quota for Listowel is 2,095 votes.

Here are the votes after the sixth count:

Michael Leane (Fianna Fáil) – 1,865

Tom Barry (Sinn Féin) – 1,843

Jimmy Moloney (Fianna Fáil) – 1,524

Marion Falvey O’Sullivan (Sinn Féin) – 1,503

Sonny Foran (Aontú) – 1,026