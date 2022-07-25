Advertisement
Listowel gardaí appeal for information following fatal crash

Jul 25, 2022 08:07 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí in Listowel are appealing for information following the death of a young man in a crash.

It happened on Duagh road out of the town yesterday afternoon, when the car he was driving collided with a tree.

The 19-year-old male driver was pronounced dead at the scene in the townland of Ballinruddery, on the outskirts of Listowel.

The single vehicle collision occurred at around 2.40 yesterday, when the car collided with a roadside tree.

The young man's body was taken to University Hospital Kerry where a post-mortem will take place.

Two passengers in the car were also brought to UHK; their injuries are understood to be serious but not life-threatening.

The R555 road was closed for a time to facilitate a technical examination of the scene, but it has since reopened.

Gardaí in Listowel are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have dash cam footage to contact them on 068 50820, or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

 

