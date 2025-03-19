Listowel day service unit to be converted to residential unit

A North Kerry day service unit will be converted to residential unit in response to patient needs.

HSE South West Disability Services have worked with St. John of God Services Kerry to agree a plan to convert Ashfield Lodge in Listowel.

It is anticipated that the house will be ready for occupation in the latter half of 2025 based on refurbishment and HIQA registration timelines.

The announcement has been welcomed by Deputy Michael Cahill.

This will provide a residential service for a number of people.

St. John of God Services Kerry and HSE South West Disability Services will meet with the people impacted by this decision to discuss the plan and timelines.