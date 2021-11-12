Listowel Cathaoirleach calls for terms of reference for Shannon Taskforce

The Cathaoirleach of Listowel Municipal District says the terms of reference of the long-promised Shannon Estuary Taskforce need to be published immediately.

Fianna Fáil Cllr Jimmy Moloney’s comments follow the decision of Equinor to pull out of a deal to develop offshore turbines off the Kerry and Clare coasts.

The global energy giant cited the regulatory process.

Cllr Jimmy Moloney says the Shannon Estuary Taskforce was promised in the Programme for Government.

He says guidance and leadership is needed for companies if we are serious about developing the region:

Meanwhile, a Listowel MD councillor says he’s been told proposals will be brought to Government shortly on the establishment of the Shannon Estuary Taskforce.

In response to an email from Fine Gael Cllr Michael Foley, Junior Minister Damien English’s office says the work of the new body will be finalised in the first half of next year.

Two inter-departmental meetings have been held to date on the establishment of the taskforce.