Listowel Bypass set to open to traffic next year

The N69 Listowel Bypass is set to be complete and open to traffic next year.

That’s according to an update given at the recent Listowel Municipal District council meeting.

The bypass will comprise an almost 6km western and northern diversion of Listowel, linking the N69 Tralee Limerick road, north and south of the town centre, and the R553 Ballybunion Road.

Wills Brothers Ltd. Civil Engineering Contractors began construction works in February last year.

It’s set to open to traffic early next year.

Development works continue, with the next phase of works on the John B Keane Road between the Ballygologue Junction and the Tim Kennelly Roundabout having got underway this week.

The John B Keane road between the Clieveragh and Ballygologue junctions reopened to two-way traffic last Friday.

Traffic from the Clieveragh Junction to Mc Kenna's Ballybunion Road will be restricted to one-way traffic westbound up to May 22nd.

On May 24th, flagmen will be located at Mc Kenna's Market St to assist traffic flow.

William Street will be restricted to one-way, inbound traffic next Monday to Friday (May 15th and 19th) to facilitate new pavement works on the Ballylongford Road.

Diversion routes will be in place, and traffic lights will be in operation on the Ballylongford Road and John B Keane Road.

Meanwhile land acquisition is progressing, with consultation on this and accommodation works continuing between Kerry County Council, landowners, and land agents.

Councillors appealed for traffic not to be impacted by the works, as they want to give businesses a chance to do business.

They had wanted part of the works to be delayed until after the summer, after events such as the races, but that’s unlikely to happen.