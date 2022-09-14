Listowel Bypass roadworks to be paused for race week

Roadworks on the new N69 Listowel Bypass will be paused for race week.

Taking place from September 18th to 24th, the Harvest Festival draws huge crowds to the North Kerry town, which is in the middle of having a bypass developed.

Advertisement

Wills Brothers Ltd. Civil Engineering Contractors are currently engaged in fencing and earthworks as part of creating a new bypass for the congested town of Listowel.

They’re also on the first phase of upgrading the John B Keane Road; the section between the R553 Ballybunnion Road and the R552 Clieveragh Road is down to one lane, but this will be removed for race week in Listowel - September 18th to 24th.

Works to complete the Finuge road roundabout are continuing, and are also due to be completed before the Harvest Festival of racing.

Advertisement

Works to the Ballygologue road junction will begin in early October, and will run until November 28th.

These involve closing the lower section of Ballygologue road between John B Keane Road and Upper Church Street.

The council says for the month of December, there are no plans for traffic lights or full road closures in Listowel.

Advertisement

Works will, however, be ongoing on the John B Keane Road, which will require a one-way system.

Listowel councillors had appealed for works not to take place from December 1st to January 2nd, in order to give local businesses a chance at a good Christmas season.