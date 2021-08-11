Advertisement
Limited number of Kerry pharmacies to administer COVID vaccines to 12 to 15-year-olds

Aug 11, 2021 17:08 By radiokerrynews
Limited number of Kerry pharmacies to administer COVID vaccines to 12 to 15-year-olds
A number of pharmacies in Kerry will be administering COVID-19 vaccinations to the 12 to 15-year-old age cohort.

However, the majority of such vaccinations will take place in the county’s two vaccination centres. Registration for this cohort will open on Thursday, with the first vaccines to be administered at the weekend.

Over 30 Kerry pharmacies have been administering vaccinations, both Pfizer and Janssen, to the general adult population since June and will continue to do so; however, a number of them will not be including the 12- to-15-year-old age cohort.

The Irish Pharmacy Union has said the number of community pharmacies administering the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine will double this week to over 700 nationwide.

Vaccination centres will be the primary location for the administration of the vaccines to 12-15-year-olds.

Anyone looking to access the vaccination for a 12 to15-year-old via a pharmacy or GP is advised to check with their local clinic.

